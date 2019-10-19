Tracking cooler weather

After a brief warm up this weekend, it looks like temperatures will take another tumble.

The Climate Prediction Center had put almost the entire state of Iowa under a higher probability of having below average temperatures in the next 2 weeks. This timeline will take us through the rest of the October and even give a preview of what could be in store for Halloween. Only time will tell on that forecast.

This prediction aligns with our forecast over the next week. We go from 60s this weekend to upper 40s and lower 50s by the end of our 9-day forecast. The cooler weather has only started, and whether you want to hear it or not, winter is just around the corner.