Tracking a cold Halloween

Halloween is less than a week away, and we are tracking a cold one this year. We went back the past few years to figure out what the temperatures were for Trick-or-Treat over the past few years.

In 2014, temperatures sat in the upper 30s, so another chilly one. We gradually warm up into the 50s in 2015. Our warmest year over the past 5 was 2016, where temperatures sat in the low 60s. We went down into the 30s in 2017 and in the 50s last year. This year, we are tracking temperatures in the 30s once again.

With a system pushing through the area by the middle of the week, there is also the potential of seeing a rain and snow mix on Halloween. The last time we saw a trace of snow in Eastern Iowa of October 31st was back in 1989.