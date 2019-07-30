Track the Big Boy steam engine

The Union Pacific Big Boy No. 4014 locomotive, the world's largest steam engine is set to be in Cedar Rapids on July 30 and July 31.

It will arrive at 4900 General Mills Road in Cedar Rapids at 5:15 p.m. on July 30 and leave at 9 a.m. the following morning.

According to Union Pacific's Twitter page, the Cedar Rapids rail yard cannot safely accommodate the general public.

"We apologize to those who planned to see the Big Boy, but we hope everyone can watch as it passes through town. Please remember to stay 25 feet away from the tracks," the post said.