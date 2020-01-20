Tow operators busy across Linn County after winter storms

Tow operators across eastern Iowa have had a busy couple of weeks with recent ice and snow.

So they're asking drivers to use some patience, if they happen to get stuck somewhere.

Pro Tow LLC schedules about an hour for each tow, but staff said it usually only takes about a half hour.

On Monday, each tow operator had a list of 10 to 12 vehicles, which is much higher than normal. Tow operators said many people waited to call until Monday morning due to tow bans over the weekend. Those bans have now been lifted.

"After the tow ban our call volume certainly picks up," Zach Miller said. "We're allowed to pull cars out of the ditch if they're in town during the tow ban. We just can't go on the highways."

Miller recommends people slow down when they see a tow truck. Too often, he said he's almost been hit while working along the side of the road.