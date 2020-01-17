Tow bans starting to take effect in eastern Iowa

The Department of Transportation said tow bans were in place for some counties in eastern Iowa Friday afternoon as snow started to accumulate.

As of 12:45 p.m., tow bans were in place for Poweshiek, Johnson, Iowa and Hardin counties.

A tow ban means that if your vehicle slides into a ditch, you will not be able to get it towed out until the ban is lifted.

Snow is expected to continue falling before it changes over to ice Friday night.

A winter storm dropped several inches of snow and sleet and also bringing in high winds lead to cancellations of classes, activities and services across Iowa on Friday.