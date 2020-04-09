Tourism leaders worried coronavirus could cancel MLB game set for Field of Dreams.

Later this summer, the Chicago White Sox are expected to take on the New York Yankees at the Field of Dreams movie site. However, as the MLB cancels games due to the pandemic, there are concerns the game might not happen.

Construction work underway on the 8,000-seat ballpark for the Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville on September 2, 2019 (Charlie Grant/KCRG)

An 8,000 seat ballpark will host the teams. It will be temporary but requires erosion control, new sod and extensive planning, all for the first major league baseball game in Hawkeye state history.

“At any time, if anything happens with it (Field of Dreams), good or bad, it attracts international attention and this game defiantly did that. You know, the amount of people it would have brought in, right around the game even and after would have been significant,” Rahe said.

That big game at Dyersville's Field of Dreams is expected to bring in tourists from around the world, bringing a big economic boom with them. Keith Rahe, the President, and CEO of Travel Dubuque said at this time, as far as he knows, the game is still on, but with concerns over the coronavirus, he said that can quickly change.

Rahe said the travel industry has taken a big hit because of COVID-19 and he's worried it could get worse if this game does get canceled. Rahe said as soon as the game was announced, hotels in the area were booked up and the community is working on a weekend-long festival featuring concerts, an MLB viewing party and more.

“The diamond, they are going forward with construction on of it and getting ready. That means if it happens in 2020 great, but if it gets delayed to 2021. That's great too because that means they will be playing a game here,” Rahe said.

Rahe said Travel Dubuque was expecting 2020 to be a great year for tourism in the area thanks to the MLB game in Dyersville.

