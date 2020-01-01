Total of three early New Year's shooting incidents reported in Dubuque

Multiple shooting incidents were reported during the early morning hours on the first day of the new year, according to law enforcement officials.

Dubuque Police officers investigate the scene of a shooting incident in the 1000 block of Walnut Street on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 (KCRG)

The first incident was reported at around 12:14 a.m. when Dubuque Police officers were sent to the 1500 block of Central Avenue after a report of shots fired. Officers initially believed that it may have just been fireworks, but found shell casings nearby shortly after Noon.

Nearby traffic cameras showed a person shooting a gun into the air. Police believe that the shots may have been in celebration of the new year. Doing that would still be illegal, and an investigation is still ongoing.

The second incident happened at around 2:05 a.m. near the corner of 19th Street and Jackson Street. Information gathered from traffic cameras and witnesses indicated that an altercation took place in the area in the street, but dispersed before Dubuque Police arrived.

Officials located marks consistent with a bullet impact on two homes on Jackson Street. Nobody was injured, and an investigation is ongoing.

The third incident took place in the 1000 block of Walnut Street. One man was injured and a man was arrested in connection to the incident.

Police said it's unknown whether any of the incidents were connected.