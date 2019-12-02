Total number of registered voters stands above 2 million in Iowa

More Iowans are registered to vote in the run-up to a national general election than ever before in the state's history, according to the top election official.

Secretary of State Paul Pate announced on Monday, December 2, 2019, that 2,014,226 people are registered to vote in the state. He said this is the highest number in a December before a national general election, though still short of the overall high total of 2,045,864 set in January 2017.

Pate heralded various measures adopted by the state, such as online registration, same-day registration, and others as reasons why the numbers have increased.

"Iowa is one of the top states in the nation for voter registration and we have made it easier than ever to register to vote,” Pate said, in a statement. “We instituted online voter registration, made same-day registration easier, and help survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault register to vote while keeping their address confidential through the Safe at Home program. The new law allowing 17-year-olds to register to vote and our push to get high schools involved is also making a big impact.”

Voters registered with no party affiliation were the largest group with 743,885 persons. Republicans had 640,180, and Democrats 613,899. 16,262 voters registered under other non-party political organizations, such as Green or Libertarian.

No party affiliation was the most popular choice in each of Iowa's four congressional districts. Democrats held a registration advantage by a total of 44,754 in District 1, 2, and 3, which are seats currently held by that party. In District 4, held by Republican Rep. Steve King, the GOP has a 71,035-person registration advantage over Democrats.

Voters who are eligible to vote in Iowa may find out how to register or register online at the Secretary of State's website. The next national general election is held on Tuesday, November 3, 2019.