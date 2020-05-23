Total COVID-19 cases at 16,767 as state data reporting pauses for weekend

The total number of cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus approached 17,000 before state officials paused data reporting for technical maintenance.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said that 16,767 confirmed cases of COVID-19 had been reported since the start of the pandemic. It was an increase of 360 in the previous 24 hours of reports.

9,187 people are considered recovered from COVID-19. 362 Iowans are hospitalized with the disease.

The total number of fatalities from the disease was 444 as of Saturday morning, an increase of 26 since the same time on Friday morning. Polk County contributed the most to the increase with 14 deaths. One death was reported in Black Hawk County, one in Dallas County, one in Jasper County, one in Linn County, two in Madison County, one in Marshall County, one in Monroe County, three in Muscatine County, and one in Pottawattamie County.

State officials noted that the new deaths reported on Saturday were attributed to a time period between May 9 to May 22.

4,336 tests were reported to state officials in the last 24 hours.

The state said on its official website that new statistics would not be provided until after system maintenance was performed over the weekend. They expected new information to resume being posted at around 6:00 a.m. on Monday, May 25.

Clarification: An initial writing of this story said that there were 16,795 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the state. Gov. Kim Reynolds' office has since sent out a corrected number of 16,767.