Torrential rainfall possible today

Plan on a large complex of showers and storms currently over western Iowa to make steady progress east this morning. Torrential rainfall over one inch and strong winds are the primary hazards with today's storms.

Additional re-development this afternoon may be strong to severe as well. This activity will be largely wrapped up later this evening.

Given the high rain potential today, fog may occur late tonight into tomorrow morning's commute.

There isn't much in terms of rain for the rest of the week as we'll get a humidity break as well as cooler temperatures overall, especially Wednesday.

Late this week into the weekend, very humid air comes right back into Iowa. Within that, some scattered storms may occur. We'll be able to asses the timing better as we get closer.