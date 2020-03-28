Tornado watch issued; severe storms possible this afternoon into the evening

The dynamics are coming together for severe weather this afternoon into this evening. A Tornado Watch has been issued for the southeastern quarter of the state of Iowa. Meteorologists have deemed this a “Particularly Dangerous Situation”.

The Tornado Watch includes Cedar Rapids, Waterloo and Iowa City.

“Different elements are in place that could favor the development of severe weather,” said First Alert Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Joe Winters. “Storms that develop and turn severe could produce large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes. Some of the tornadoes that develop could be strong and stay on the ground for longer periods of time. It is important to stay up-to-date on the situation."

Winters said storms are likely to develop over the next few hours. Storms should clear out of the area tonight.

“Make sure you have a few different ways to receive severe weather information,” Winters added. “Check your weather radio, download the KCRG First Alert Weather App, watch KCRG-TV9, listen to our radio partners. We’re keeping a very close eye on this situation and you should too.”