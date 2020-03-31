Tornado that damaged Oelwein apartment building is rated EF1

A tornado that ripped off part of a wall from a northeast Iowa apartment building has been rated EF1, with peak winds of 107 mph.

Damage at Buffalo Run Apartments in Oelwein, Iowa, on Saturday, March 28, 2020. (TYLER SMITH/YOUNEWS SUBMISSION)

The National Weather Service says the funnel touched down around 6:30 p.m. Saturday near the Fayette-Buchanan county line and ran north along the western edge of Oelwein.

Authorities reported no injuries other than a foot cut for a woman.

Another tornado first appeared around 6:40 p.m. southeast of Maynard. It jogged east and north, damaging farms before lifting.

The service also confirmed two tornadoes in Black Hawk County and two more earlier Saturday in southern Iowa.