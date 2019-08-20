Tornado reported southeast of Des Moines Tuesday morning

Storms that rumbled over much of central Iowa have knocked down trees, cut power and flooded streets.

A tornado was reported Tuesday morning near Melcher-Dallas, southeast of Des Moines. It's unclear whether any injuries have occurred. Emergency management officials reported damaged structures and powerlines down, according to the National Weather Service. There were also reports of hay bails blown across roads.

The National Weather Service says more than 4.5 inches of rain fell on Eagle Grove, and a 60 mph wind gust was reported at Adair.

MidAmerican Energy reports that more than 17,000 customers have lost power in the Des Moines metropolitan area.

Alliant Energy reported a little more than 1,000 customers in Iowa were without power Tuesday morning.

Street flooding and downed power lines and trees have been reported in several communities.

