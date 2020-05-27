Tornado hits Waukee, no one injured

The National Weather Service says it is surveying at least four reported tornadoes in central Iowa, including one in Waukee.

Waukee is just outside of Des Moines. The storm hit there Tuesday afternoon.

Employees at Shottenkirk Chevrolet had to run for cover. The dealership's general sales manager says he watched the tornado rip down a light pole and shatter windows in about 10 vehicles.

No one was hurt.

“I was going to pull out my phone, but it was at the point I realized that it was something cool to look at, but something that was no longer safe to be around,” said Paul Deyarman, general sales manager at Shottenkirk Chevrolet.

Just one day earlier,an EF1 tornado caused damage in Johnston.

The National Weather Service says winds up to 95 miles an hour caused fallen tree limbs and damaged power lines.

