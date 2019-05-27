Tornado confirmed in Floyd County Monday afternoon

At least one tornado was confirmed in Iowa Monday afternoon.

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado north of Charles City in Floyd County. Much of that area was under a tornado warning until 2 p.m. Monday.

Pictures and video showed a funnel moving across Floyd County with damage to the Floyd County Ag Center and Floyd County Fairgrounds.

Crews were expected to asses the damage Mondat afternoon.

Southern parts of the TV9 viewing area were also under tornado warnings, but there were never any confirmed reports.

Parts of Winneshiek County north of Decorah were also under a tornado warning until just before 2:45 p.m. Monday.

