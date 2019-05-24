Community rallies after tornado causes damage in rural Johnson County

Friday's tornado that moved through parts of Johnson County caused extensive damage in the community of Frytown, located about 10 miles southwest of Iowa City.

The tornado moved through the community of fewer than two hundred people. The worst damage happened at FryTown Trailers but friends, family, and neighbors all quickly responded to help clean up the area.

One owner said there were several trailers that were blocking the road when they arrived. But within minutes, with the help of the community, they cleared the trailers from the road and started moving the ones that had been tipped over.

"People just started showing up. Skid loaders started coming from nowhere. Neighbors started helping out," said Marshall Shrock, who responded to the scene. "It was a real group effort here. It was really nice to see everybody come out and help."

No one was injured as the storm passed through Frytown.

