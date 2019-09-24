Tornado Watch issued, storms develop and move in this evening

The threat for severe thunderstorms exists across Iowa this evening, including portions of the KCRG-TV9 viewing area.

Tornado Watch #660, in effect until Midnight on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2019 (KCRG)

The Storm Prediction Center has issued Tornado Watch #660, in effect until Midnight. In the TV9 viewing area, this includes Butler, Chickasaw, Floyd, Franklin, Grundy, Howard, Hardin, and Marshall.

Thunderstorms, some of which are severe, have developed in western Iowa. These storms will push to the east through the evening, with additional isolated development possible ahead of these storms.

Large hail up to three inches in diameter, tornadoes, and damaging wind as high as 80 mph are all possible.

"Even though we're in the first full day of Fall, the threat for severe weather is out there," Joe Winters, TV9 chief meteorologist, said. "Conditions are favorable for large hail and tornadoes if storms maintain their intensity when they move into the viewing area, even during an unfavorable time of day."

Eventually, with the loss of daytime heating and energy, storms will weaken during the early morning hours of Wednesday.

More showers and storms are possible this weekend into early next week.