Tornado Watch issued for parts of Iowa, scattered storms could turn severe

Showers and thunderstorms have developed across the state of Iowa on Tuesday afternoon, and conditions are favorable for some of them to turn severe at times.

Tornado Watch #229, issued by the Storm Prediction Center, in effect until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. (KCRG)

A Tornado Watch has been issued for a large portion of central Iowa by the Storm Prediction Center until 8:00 p.m. In the KCRG-TV9 viewing area, this includes Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Chickasaw, Davis, Floyd, Franklin, Grundy, Hardin, Iowa, Jefferson, Keokuk, Mahaska, Marshall, Poweshiek, Tama, and Wapello Counties.

An area of low pressure approaching the state from the south will interact with a warm and humid airmass in place, setting off scattered thunderstorms. The change of wind speed and direction with height, also known as wind shear, close to the surface will provide the environment for isolated tornadoes, as well as damaging wind gusts.

"Overall, the length of time for any particular storm today to produce a tornado will probably be short," TV9 Meteorologist Justin Gehrts said. "But, they could develop quickly, so it will be important to stay weather aware through the day for rapidly-changing conditions."

More showers and storms are expected on Wednesday. Severe weather is not expected at this time.