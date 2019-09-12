Tornado Watch, Severe Thunderstorm Watches issued

Another round of severe weather is possible this evening. A tornado watch has been issued until 10 p.m. for portions of northeastern Iowa, while a severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the rest of the area. Click here for the list of counties under the watch.

"The warm and humid conditions we've experienced Thursday will provide fuel for any storms that develop along a cold front this evening," said First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Justin Gehrts. "All types of severe weather are possible with these storms. Strong winds are the primary threat but large hail and a few brief tornadoes are possible."

Gehrts said the greatest risk for storms is after 5 p.m., the severe threat should diminish before midnight.

"Heavy rain is also a possibility as the storms move through because of the high humidity," Gehrts added. "Northeast Iowa has the greatest risk of seeing flash flooding because of recent heavy rainfall. We can't stress this enough: If you come across a flooded roadway, don't drive through it."

KCRG-TV9 is scheduled to air the third Democratic primary debate starting at 7 p.m.. In the event of severe weather, KCRG-TV9 will interrupt programming to alert our viewers. In the event of a tornado warning, continuous coverage will last for the duration of the tornado warning per station policy, station officials said. A live stream of the debate will be available on KCRG.com in the event of severe weather coverage.