Tornado Watch issued for far southeastern Iowa

A Tornado Watch has been issued for a small portion of southeast Iowa, the National Weather Service said on Wednesday afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center issued the watch at 4:00 p.m. lasting until 11:00 p.m. It includes Henry and Louisa counties in the TV9 viewing area.

"Most storms this evening should be concentrated in Missouri and Illinois, where the risk for severe weather is greater," TV9 Meteorologist Justin Gehrts said. "An isolated storm could affect the extreme southeast part of Iowa."

If a severe storm were to occur in the Tornado Watch area, it would be capable of an isolated tornado, large hail, and damaging winds.

More storms are possible later in the week.