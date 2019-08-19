Too busy for breakfast? Easy ways to make breakfast on busy mornings

For many individuals, it is hard to find time to fit in breakfast. Mornings are hectic and sometimes it’s a miracle we even make it out the door! However, breakfast is one meal we really need to make a priority.

Just Eat It: Benefits of Eating Breakfast

• Breaks the fast after sleeping and kick starts your metabolism

• Protein and fiber in the morning can curb hunger and unhealthy snack attacks later in the day

• Feelings of well-being, increased concentration and alertness

• In children and adolescents – increased attendance, memory and test scores

Many on the go breakfast options we turn to are costly, to our wallet and waistline. They don’t have to be – ISU Extension and Outreach’s Spend Smart Eat Smart website has an abundance of healthy, low cost, easy to make recipes. Plus, many are perfect for grab and GO!

Spend Smart. Eat Smart. Recipes

A favorite is the Scrambled Egg Muffins. You probably already have all the ingredients on hand and can use any vegetable, meat, or cheese left in the fridge. You can cook these on Sunday, warm one or two up in the mornings, and grab a banana as you run out the door.

Another delicious recipe is the Peanut Butter Pita Pockets; you can whip them up in a couple minutes. I like it best with a spoonful of vanilla Greek yogurt spread over the peanut butter, topped with bananas or frozen raspberries and blueberries.

Scrambled Egg Muffins

Ingredients

• 2 cups vegetables (washed and diced) (tomatoes, peppers, onions, mushrooms, spinach)

• 6 eggs

• ¼ teaspoon salt

• ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

• ¼ teaspoon garlic powder

• ½ cup low fat cheddar cheese, shredded

Instructions

1. Heat oven to 350°F. Spray muffin tin with nonstick spray.

2. Put diced vegetables in muffin tin (6 spots).

3. Beat eggs in a bowl or whisk with a fork. Stir in salt, black pepper, and garlic powder.

4. Pour eggs into the muffin tin. Cook for 20-25 minutes.

5. Remove the tin from the oven during the last 3 minutes of baking. Sprinkle cheese on top of the muffins and return the tin to the oven.

6. Cook until the internal temperature reaches 160°F or a knife inserted near the center comes out clean.

Tips

• ‘Diced’ means to cut into small pieces (1/4 inch or less).

• Vegetables can be prepared the night before and stored in the refrigerator.

• Instead of a muffin tin, use an 8” x 8” pan and bake for about 20 minutes.

• Add ham, Canadian bacon, or turkey bacon.

• Serve leftovers on tortillas.

• Watch the ‘How to Make’ Scrambled Egg Muffins video.

Scrambled Egg Muffins: Makes 6 muffins (1 muffin) | $0.59 per muffin

Nutrition information (per muffin): 110 calories, 6g total fat, 2.5g saturated fat, 190mg cholesterol, 200mg sodium, 4g total carbohydrates, 1g fiber, 2g sugar, 8g protein

Peanut Butter Pita Pockets

Ingredients

• 2 apples, pears, bananas, peaches, or mangoes

• 2 (6 ½ inches) whole wheat pita bread pockets

• ¼ cup chunky peanut butter

Instructions

1. Wash and slice fruit.

2. Cut each pita in half to make 4 pockets.

3. Warm each pocket in the microwave for 10 seconds.

4. Carefully open each pocket. Spread 1 tablespoon of peanut butter on the inside walls of each pita half.

5. You may need to warm the peanut butter in the microwave for a few seconds.

6. Fill each pocket with sliced fruit.

Tips

• Place pockets in individual baggies for a quick grab and go breakfast or snack.

Peanut Butter Pita Pockets: Serves 4 (1/2 pita) | $0.31 per serving

Nutrition information (per serving): 230 calories, 9g total fat, 1.5g saturated fat, 0mg cholesterol, 220mg sodium, 34g total carbohydrates, 6g fiber, 11g sugar, 7g protein

Recipes both courtesy of ISU Extension and Outreach’s ‘Spend Smart. Eat Smart.’ website: https://spendsmart.extension.iastate.edu/recipes/

Resources:

Rush University Medical Center – The Science Behind Breakfast

https://www.rush.edu/health-wellness/discover-health/why-you-should-eat-breakfast

