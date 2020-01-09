Tom Miller to become longest serving Attorney General in the United States

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller will become the longest-serving attorney general in the United States on January 11.

The record was previously held by Michigan Attorney General Frank J. Kelly. Kelly served from Dec. 28, 1961, to Jan. 1, 1999, which is just over 37 years.

“I want to thank Iowans for their support over 37 years, and I want to salute the wonderful attorneys and staff that have worked here and understand the importance of public service,” Miller said. “It’s a great job, using the law to serve the interests of ordinary Iowans.”

Miller was elected in 1978 and is currently in his 10th term. Miller took a brief break to pursue private practice from 1991 until 1994, starting his second tenure in January of 1995.

Miller started the nation's first farm division in an Attorney General's office. He also is a leader in consumer protection, created an office for telemarketing abuse, predatory lending, and improper debt collection. He also led major multistate cases.