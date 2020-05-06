Tom Cruise working with NASA to shoot a film in space

Tom Cruise is working with NASA to shoot a film in outer space.

On Tuesday, the head of NASA confirmed Cruise will make an action movie on the International Space Station. NASA says the actor will actually be launched into space to stay onboard the ISS.

If that pans out, cruise would be the first actor to endure extraterrestrial travel. No word on how and when Cruise will travel to the ISS.

Rotating crews of astronauts have lived aboard the space station continuously since 2000, but only a few high-paying tourists have visited over the years.