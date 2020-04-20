Toledo UnityPoint Clinic Family Medicine becomes respiratory clinic

UnityPoint has announced it is transitioning its Toledo Family Medicine Clinic to a respiratory illness clinic starting April 20.

The Toledo clinic, at 1307 S. Broadway Street, will be dedicated to the triage and treatment of patients with respiratory illnesses.

UnityPoint is reminding patients with fever, cough, and difficulty breathing to call their primary care provider or the respiratory illness clinic before going to the facilities to help limit exposing others to diseases like COVID-19. Nurses will be able to advise patients on the next steps.

The respiratory illness clinic will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.m to 5 p.m.

Outside these hours UnityPoint recommends patients call UnityPoint Clinic Express in Marshalltown at (641) 854-8550 or the 24/7 MyUnityPoint Nurse hotline at (800) 423-3258.