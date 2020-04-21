Tokyo Olympics, organizers and committee in conflict over who pays for postponement

A Japanese flag is seen near Tokyo 2020 Paralympic logo at Tokyo Station in Tokyo Tuesday, April 21, 2020. An open conflict broke out Tuesday between Tokyo Olympic organizers and the IOC over how much to divulge about who will pay for the unprecedented year-long postponement. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
By  | 
Posted:

TOKYO (AP) - An open conflict has broken out between Tokyo Olympic organizers and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) over who will be paying for the unprecedented year-long postponement.

Tokyo spokesman Masa Takaya says the organizing committee has asked the Switzerland-based IOC to remove a comment from its website suggesting that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had agreed that Japan would pay most of the postponement costs.

Media reports in Japan estimate the year-long delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic will cost $2 billion to $6 billion. Takaya says “it's not appropriate for the prime minister's name to be quoted in this manner.”

 