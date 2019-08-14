Toliet paper pyramid built for a good cause by Dubuque area hotels

Hotels from all around the Dubuque area came together to donate to local nonprofits in an unusual way.

Hotel workers build the 20-foot toilet paper pyramid in Steeple Square in Dubuque on August 14th, 2019. (Maggie Wedlake/KCRG)

17 hotels participated in the toilet paper pyramid built in Steeple Square. The 20-foot high pyramid is estimated to have over 4000 rolls of toilet paper.

All of the toilet paper rolls involved will be donated to different nonprofits in the Dubuque community.

Dwight Hopfauf, Hotel Julien Dubuque's general manager Dwight Hopfauf said Dubuque is community-driven, and they're excited to be a part of it.

"Some of our staff in our hotels throughout the city are using some of the services that this is going to," Hopfauf said. "So the idea that they're taking care of the travelers when the travelers are here and then we have the ability to give back to the staff members through nonprofits, it's a nice circle of help."

The drive's donations will be split among the Dubuque Food Pantry, Dubuque Rescue Mission, The Dubuque Dream Center, and Opening Doors.