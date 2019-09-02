Toddler who inhaled Tiki torch fuel set to go home Monday

A Waterloo toddler who spent most of the summer in the hospital after inhaling tiki torch fluid is expected to go home today.

Credit: Ashley Fairchild

Barrett Fairchild, 3, went to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital in July after he inhaled citronella oil, something that is used for Tiki torch fuel.

His mom tells the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier he moved out of intensive care to the general pediatric floor on Friday.

During his time in the hospital, Barrett had to be on a breathing tube and had several procedures to treat lung damage.

Barretts was sedated for so long that his muscles weakened.

He has been receiving physical therapy to get his strength back.