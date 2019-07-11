Today will be the coolest of the next week or more

Temperatures are cooler this morning and the humidity is down. Look for a really nice day overall with a light north breeze and highs into the lower 80s.

Quiet weather remains the rule as eventual Tropical Storm Barry takes over the northern Gulf of Mexico through the weekend. Hot weather will build back into our area tomorrow as highs surge back to the upper 80s and low 90s.

Locally, our south zone will probably be the warmest over the next week or more given this part of the area is a little drier than others. There's a very small rain chance late Friday night into Saturday that kicks off this hot pattern, but that's about it until the middle of next week.

Hot weather will continue beyond that point as well, likely into the following weekend.