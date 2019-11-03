Today is the warmest day of the week

Today will likely be the warmest day for the foreseeable future in eastern Iowa, with temperatures reaching into the upper 40s and low 50s. Southwesterly winds between 10-20 mph will bring in warmer air ahead of a weak system that moves through later today into Monday. It brings with it a chance for showers by evening, and perhaps a few snowflakes mixing in in the north late tonight or tomorrow. Amounts will be relatively light either way. Temperatures turn colder before a slight warmup on Wednesday as another weak system passes by. What's not weak will be the influx of colder air behind it, with highs struggling to reach the 30s by Thursday and Friday. Next weekend looks somewhat milder.