March 2 is a special day as one of TV9's own prepares to retire -- it's Bruce Aune Day!

Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation in honor of Bruce in January. The proclamation in Iowa says Bruce spent 34 years earning the trust and loyalty of TV viewers, was committed to his craft and helped shape future journalists.

Several cities in eastern Iowa have also declared today "Bruce Aune Day."

Bruce's last day is March 6.