Today a lot like yesterday: scattered storms, hot and humid

Another day with a chance for showers and storms, particularly in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be warm in the mid to upper 80s with high humidity. A couple of stronger storms and heavy downpours are possible. Storm chances linger into tomorrow, but then Sunday looks dry. Temperatures this weekend will be in the low 80 with somewhat lower humidity. Things turn more active again next week, with a chance of storms in the middle part of it. Temperatures warm a bit before a drier period as we head toward the following weekend.