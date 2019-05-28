Toby Keith to perform at Iowa State Fair Grandstand

Toby Keith is coming to the 2019 Iowa State Fair Grandstand.

He'll be performing Aug. 12 at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale now for $20

$45, $55 and $60. Jimmie Allen will be Keith's special guest.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday at 10 a.m. at www.iowastatefair.org.

This the last concert to be announced for the 2019 Grandstand.

Keith joins several other performers including KING & COUNTRY with special guest Zach Williams, Zac Brown Band, Slipknot, Luke Bryan ‘What Makes You Country’ with special guest Jon Langston, Pentatonix, and Hootie & the Blowfish, “Group Therapy Tour" with special guest Barenaked Ladies.