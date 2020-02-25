Tipton police file report with the state against Cedar County attorney

The I9 investigative team has learned that the Tipton Police Department has reported Cedar County Attorney Jeffrey Renander to the state agency that investigates allegations of attorney misconduct.

Cedar County Attorney Jeffrey Renander (Courtesy Photo)

Tipton Police say its investigation centered on Renander's interaction with a crime victim but did not give any other details.

The move follows a "no-confidence" vote approved by Cedar County Sheriff's deputies against Renander last week. Deputies have accused him of victim shaming. Multiple sources report Rendander told a sexual abuse victim "at least you weren't awake for it" and then blamed her for being drunk and told her she should learn from it.

Deputies have also accused Renander of being soft on prosecuting sex crimes.

Tipton Police's findings now go to the Office of Professional Regulation under the Iowa Judicial branch. Steve Davis, a spokesperson for the Iowa Judicial Branch, said complaints go to the Iowa Supreme Court's Attorney Disciplinary Board and that after a review an attorney could face discipline from the Iowa Supreme Court. The actions taken by the court against an attorney under scrutiny could be anything from a reprimand to losing their license.

Renadner has not responded to multiple requests for his side of this story.

I9 has also not heard back from any member of the Board of Supervisors about this developing situation.

Cedar County Sheriff Warren Wethington said his deputies plan to file a complaint of their own with the state against Renander.