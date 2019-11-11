Tipton Middle School hosts special Veterans Day program

Nearly 100 veterans gathered at a middle school in eastern Iowa on Monday.

Students, staff, and area veterans gathered for a special Veteran's Day remembrance at Tipton Middle School on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 (Jordee Kalk/KCRG)

A Veterans Day program was held at Tipton Middle School. Teachers and administrators organized the event.

"It's good to know that people remember. Some memories are good, some are bad,” Korean War Veteran Merlyn Beckler said.

Beckler wanted to share his experiences with students.

"They learn freedom is not free. They have to be educated to that and I think they pick it up pretty good,” Beckler said.

That was part of the reason for this program. Teachers wanted to connect students with local veterans.

"They're understanding a lot more about what happens when you are a soldier,” Deb Cook, Tipton teacher, said.

It’s also a chance for veterans to connect. The guest speaker today, a Tipton graduate, also encouraged veterans to seek help from the Veterans Administration if they need it.