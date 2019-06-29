Artist paints Freedom Rock in Tipton

Artist Bubba Sorensen made a stop in Tipton today to paint a Freedom Rock.

The giant painting was revealed today with a ceremony honoring veterans and current soldiers.

Sorensen is traveling through every one of Iowa's 99 counties to paint Freedom rocks.

Event organizers say the touching tribute is a small way to thank our troops. Committee member Mike Herring said, "It's amazing I've seen veterans walk up and I've seen them walk away with tears running down their eyes, snot running down their noses. I mean they really appreciate what Bubba's doing and what we're doing for them."

The celebration included a flyover, a presentation of the colors, and a blessing.

Sorensen's latest painting features three Tipton soldiers who gave their lives fighting in Iraq in the early 2000s.

Bubba's goal is to remind people who view his artwork on how much soldiers sacrifice for our freedom.