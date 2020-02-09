Tips for selecting canned fruit while being health conscious

While eating fruit is always a healthy option, some people turn to canned or packaged fruit as part of their diet. Fareway Dietitian Whitney Hemmer explains not all canned fruits are made equally.

Canned Fruit in Heavy Syrup

Heavy syrup contains water, corn syrup, and sugar, and it has the most calories of the three types of canned fruit. A 15-1/4-ounce can of sliced peaches contains about 10 ounces of fruit and 2/3 cup of syrup, which adds about 200 calories.

Canned Fruit in Light Syrup

Light syrup is made from water and sugar. A 15-ounce can featuring light syrup contains about the same volume of peaches (10 ounces) as the heavy syrup variety and a little over 1/2 cup of syrup, tacking on about 85 calories.

Canned Fruit in Juice

Juice-packed fruits are packaged in juice concentrate that has been diluted with water. A 14-ounce can of juice-packed peaches contains roughly the same amount of fruit and about 1/2 cup of juice for only about 60 additional calories.

