Tips for eating as part of the Mediterranean lifestyle

When is a diet not a diet? When it's a lifestyle. The Mediterranean style of eating is consistently rated one of the healthiest dietary patterns to promote healthy weight and reduce the risk of chronic disease.

U.S. News and World Report recently named it the "best overall diet" for the second year in a row. This pattern of eating is distinctive of the dietary habits and traditional cooking style of countries along the Mediterranean Sea, including Greece and Italy.

At its core, it emphasizes a minimally processed diet of fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, fish as a protein source, healthy fats from olives and nuts and plenty of flavor from herbs and spices.

Additionally, there is big focus on social connection and slowing down. Meals are eaten leisurely to savor each bite and enjoyed with family and friends.

May is Mediterranean Diet month, which means it's the perfect time to highlight the primary principles of the diet with two delicious, seasonal recipes to enjoy alongside family or friends any night of the week.

Greek Salsa

Serves 8 (1/2 cup each)

All of the classic flavors of a Greek salad made into a salsa! A great topping for pita chips, fish or chicken.

All you need:

3 cups seeded and diced cucumbers

1 cup quartered grape tomatoes

½ bunch scallions, finely chopped

½ cup pitted and finely chopped assorted olives, such as Kalamata

3 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

3 tbsp fresh lemon juice

1/2 tsp dried oregano

2 tbsp finely chopped fresh Italian parsley

1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese

Salt and pepper, to taste

All you do:

1. Combine cucumbers, tomatoes, scallions and olives in a large bowl.

2. Whisk olive oil, lemon juice and oregano in small bowl. Pour dressing over cucumber and tomato mixture. Stir to combine.

3. Gently stir in parsley and feta cheese. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Source: Adapted from Bon Appétit

Grilled Salmon and Strawberry-Mango Salsa Lettuce Wraps

Serves 4 (3 wraps each)

Pair grilled salmon with a quick refreshing fruit-based salsa; perfect for a hot summer's day.

All you need:

For the Strawberry-Mango Salsa

1 cup chopped strawberries

1 mango, seeded, peeled and cut into 1/4-inch cubes

1 avocado, peeled, pitted and diced

1 jalapeno, seeded and chopped, optional

2 tbsp finely chopped red onion

2 tbsp finely chopped fresh mint

1 tbsp fresh lemon juice

Salt and pepper, to taste

For the Grilled Salmon Wraps

4 salmon filets (4-5 oz each)

2 tbsp Hy-Vee avocado oil

½ tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

12 butter lettuce leaves or romaine lettuce leaves

All you do:

1. Make the salsa: Combine strawberries, mango, avocado, jalapeno, red onion, mint and lemon juice in a medium bowl. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

2. Prepare a charcoal or gas grill with greased grill rack for direct cooking over medium heat. Rinse fish; pat dry with paper towels. Brush salmon with avocado oil. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.

3. Grill salmon 4 to 6 minutes or until fish flakes easily when tested with a fork (145 degrees), turning once halfway through.

4. Add 1 to 2 ounces of salmon and ¼ cup salsa to each lettuce leaf.

Source: Adapted from www.hy-vee.com

Lindsey Frisbie represents Hy-Vee as a nutrition expert promoting healthy eating throughout the community. Lindsey is a Registered Dietitian and member of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. This information is not intended as medical advice. Please consult a medical professional for individual advice.