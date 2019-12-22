Times Square characters head to Rock Center for the holidays

Some of the costumed performers who sidle up to tourists in Times Square and solicit them for tips have been migrating to Rockefeller Center for the holiday season.

Complaints about the behavior of the performers prompted the city in 2016 to pass a law relegating the Times Square characters to certain "activity zones." No such zones exist around Rockefeller Center and its iconic Christmas tree.

That's led to a new round of complaints. Some tourists, though, defend the performers as harmless fun.