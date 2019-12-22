Times Square characters head to Rock Center for the holidays

In this Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 photo, people snap pictures with familiar costumed characters, who solicit money to perform for the photos in Times Square in New York. Complaints about the sometimes aggressive behavior of the performers prompted the city in 2016 to passed a law relegating the Times Square characters to 8-by-50 foot “activity zones" where they might annoy fewer people. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
NEW YORK (AP) - Some of the costumed performers who sidle up to tourists in Times Square and solicit them for tips have been migrating to Rockefeller Center for the holiday season.

Complaints about the behavior of the performers prompted the city in 2016 to pass a law relegating the Times Square characters to certain "activity zones." No such zones exist around Rockefeller Center and its iconic Christmas tree.

That's led to a new round of complaints. Some tourists, though, defend the performers as harmless fun.

 