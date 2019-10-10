Auto mechanics said this is the time of year they start seeing people coming in to get their vehicles ready for winter.

Time to get your car winterized

Ken Klein’s Auto Service said drivers should have their tires, engine fluids, and batteries checked before winter is officially here. He said a number of people are already bringing their

vehicles in and people need to pay special attention to their batteries.

“With the newer technologies and technology systems and cars it creates a bigger demand for battery power,” said Klein.

Klein said people should also get their car washed when it starts snowing in order to clean off the salt and sand.

