Time is slowly running out for caucus goers to decide on a candidate

Caucus goers in Iowa have just more than a month to decide which candidate they want to support and voters had plenty of chances to meet the candidates this weekend.

Democratic presidential candidates from left, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and businessman Tom Steyer participate during a Democratic presidential primary debate Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Former Vice President Joe Biden stopped at Tipton High School School this morning. He greeted fans, as well as some undecided voters.

Future voters TV9 talked to say it can be a bit overwhelming to decide on one candidate, since there are still so many people running for the Democratic nomination.

Some say meeting candidates one on one -- can help narrow in on a decision.

The Iowa Caucuses will be on Monday, February 3rd.