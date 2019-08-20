Tiffin schools anticipating hundreds of new students in upcoming years

As students are getting ready for their first day of school, Clear Creek Amana Superintendent Tim Kuehl has some unique challenges in his district.

The Clear Creek-Amana School District continues construction on new buildings in response to continued growth in the district (Jackie Kennon/KCRG)

He has to find enough space for dozens of new students. But, he says it’s a great problem to have.

“It’s been a state of constant growth for the district,” Kuel said.

The first day of school in Clear Creek Amana School District is August 26. Before then, construction crews have to finish work on Oakhill Elementary which is opening in a few weeks for fourth and fifth graders.

The building used a ‘pod concept,’ which places six classrooms around a common area and allows for student collaboration.

The gym doubles as a storm shelter.

The district is growing so fast, Kuel said the district is preparing for 200-plus new students a year for the next five to ten years.

“Over the last ten years, this high school and North Bend Elementary opened 2009, 2010, and since then, we’ve had Tiffin Elementary, and a big addition at the middle school, and a second gymnasium at the high school as well,” Kuel said.

Within the school, it’s starting new programs, including an FFA chapter.

“Agriculture is the number one industry in the state of Iowa, and our community saw a need to educate our students on not only where their food comes from, but how they can be impacted by that,” Alyssa Ameoon, FFA advisor, said.

But as the town grows, and Kuel starts his seventh year as superintendent, he said a lot is staying the same too.

“What I like is kind of the same thing we hear about the schools, it’s that small town feel to it still but access to all of the larger area amenities,” Kuel said.