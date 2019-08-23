Tiffin resident’s enjoy having grocery store in town for the first time

The sound of groceries being scanned has only been heard in Tiffin for the past few months.

The Fareway in Tiffin opened in May (JACKIE KENNON/KCRG)

As we continue to feature Our Town Tiffin - we’re going through the aisles of the town’s very first grocery store.

Fareway opened up on May 22nd.

The Tiffin location features the grocery store chain’s newer, slightly smaller footprint.

It has more fresh produce, self check-outs, but still has the large meat counter.

Ben Meyer manages the Tiffin store.

He told TV9 the town is a little smaller than where Fareway would go to - but they chose to open up there because of how quickly it’s growing.

“It’s a fast growing town, it’s on it’s own smaller than a lot of towns that Fareway would go to, but with the growth that it’s had in the last half decade, it’s kind of amazing to see, and it’s a great time to get in and be a cornerstone business of the community,” Meyer said.

Meyer says three months after opening they’re still seeing new faces come in every day.

