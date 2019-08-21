Tiffin's population doubling every ten years

What’s happening in Our Town Tiffin is not the same story for most small Iowa towns.

New housing developments are popping up all over Tiffin (Jackie Kennon/KCRG)

It’s seeing huge growth of young families moving in. The last three times the census was taken, the population has doubled. They’re anticipating it will happen again in next year's census. City leaders are reworking to be ready as the growth continues to take off.

Tiffin’s spot on the map is putting it at a top spot for growth in Iowa.

“We are very fortunate to be at the crossroads of one of the busiest state, interstate, intersections in the country with Interstate 80 and 380,” Doug Boldt, Tiffin city administrator, said.

The town has seen rooftops pop up at a steady rate.

In 1990 - the census recorded 460 people living in Tiffin. By 2000, it had doubled to 975. In 2010, the population was at 1,974. And in 2020 - leaders estimate it will top 4,000.

Mayor Steve Berner said young professional adults in their mid-30s with young children are moving in.

“Our comp plan has us being 12,000 people by 2030,” Boldt said.

The town’s growth has even impacted Tiffin City Hall.

“We moved in in 2014, and we’ve already, after two and a half years, had to put an addition on,” Berner said.

Leaders said the future of the town is bright, thanks to some solid foresight in the past.

“With the planning we’ve done, and the council has led for the last several years, we think that our quality of life, coupled with a fantastic school district, will continue to just get better and better,” Boldt said.