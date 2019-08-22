Tiffin man spent 49 years either as mayor or council member

In Tiffin, there’s a man who helped shaped the town into what it is today.

Glenn Potter was on the city council for 21 years, and was the town’s mayor for 28.

“Everybody loves Dad very much, he’s been a wonderful father, he’s been wonderful for the town,” said Judee Reihman about her father.

He got a letter from the state's attorney general for being the longest-serving person in public service when his time in office came to an end.

“Every time, for 28 years, if somebody called me with a problem, I went to their house right away, and we resolved it,” Potter reminisced.

His father was a mayor in Tiffin too.

Glenn Potter was born a block away from where today’s City Hall building now stands.

It was much a much different town when he was growing up.

“We didn't have water, we didn't have sewer, we didn't have city gas, we didn't have garbage pickup, we didn't have a whole lot of things,” Potter recalled.

He’s lived in Tiffin his whole life, except for when he served in the navy during the Koren War.

“We’ve had some awful nice people here, and we’ve always had a good high school, and good band,” Potter said.

And as the town continues to be one of the fastest growing in the state, Potter says he always looked toward the future, along with a team of good people by his side.

“The best thing to being a good mayor is having a good council, and to plan ahead, I don't mean for next year, or next month, I mean for the next 15 years,” Potter said.

