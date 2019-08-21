Tiffin Fire Association gets new fire truck to protect new developments

Our Town Tiffin is growing so quickly, the city needed to purchase a new fire truck.

The Tiffin Fire Association's new ladder truck can extent to 101 feet

The Tiffin Fire Association now has a ladder truck that can reach up to 101-feet to respond to new developments.

Fire Chief Brian Deetert told us it’s taken a lot of training for the 22 members to get used to operating the 47.5 foot long engine.

The conversation about getting the ladder engine started three years ago when the Park Place Development was announced, and fire fighters picked it up last August.

“The city actually purchased this ladder truck for us to assist with these new buildings that they’re going to be bringing to town, they’re four and five story buildings,” Deetert said.

The fire association is different that a fire department - it’s not run by the city and instead works with other surrounding communities.

