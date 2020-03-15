Ticket sales dive at box office; lowest turnout in 20 years

Ticket sales have plunged to their lowest levels in at least 20 years at North American movie theaters amid the coronavirus pandemic.

People enter an AMC theater Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Los Angeles. Californians wanting to escape the new reality of the coronavirus at the movies, casino or amusement park are running into the six foot rule. State health officials issued new guidance Saturday urging theaters to keep attendance under 250 people and ask strangers to sit six feet apart. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

According to studio estimates Sunday, receipts totaled about $56 million in U.S. and Canada theaters.

Data firm Comscore says that weekend box office revenue hasn’t been so low since September 2000.

More people went to the movies the weekend after Sept. 11, 2001.

Pixar’s “Onward” remained the top film by earning $10.5 million in its second weekend.

The Christian romance “I Still Believe” brought in $9.5 million.

“Bloodshot,” with Vin Diesel, grossed an estimated $9.3 million.

Those totals are notably below expectations.

