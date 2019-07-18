Tibbetts remembered one year after her disappearance

The town of Brooklyn is known for its flags but along many of those flag poles are blue ribbons that still remind the community of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts. Tibbetts went missing one year ago Thursday. She was last seen running in her home town of Brooklyn. A month after she went missing her body was found in rural Poweshiek County.

“She was always positive, well behaved; if you could pick the characteristics of your daughter she is what I think of,” said Corwin Stuart of Brooklyn.

Stuart was Mollie’s neighbor and teacher from kindergarten to junior high school. He remembers watching his neighbor grow up and the frantic search for Mollie when she disappeared. The community rallied during the search for Mollie and again when her body was found.

“It has been a topic of conversation here for a year,” he said. “It doesn’t seem like it has been a year. It has gone so fast.”

Mollie’s murder changed the town of Brooklyn forever.

Parents are really concerned,” said Stuart. “They are more alert which isn’t the way it used to be isn’t.”

Even though the community has changed, Stuart believes Tibbetts isn’t forgotten.

“She was the kind of girl you wanted as a daughter,” he said. “That’s the most common way that I can talk about Mollie. If you’re going to pick a daughter she would be what you’d want.”

The man accused of killing Mollie is scheduled to go to trial in November.

