Thursday's sunshine gets traded for showers and storms Friday

Thursday's weather is going to be pretty much perfect for the end of September. We'll enjoy lots of sunshine, no mugginess, and pleasant highs in the lower 70s.

Changes start to happen later tonight as a chance of storms arrives after midnight. Friday will look a lot different than today with some showers and thunderstorms passing through the area. Locally heavy rain will be possible, mainly over southeastern Iowa. The threat of severe weather looks to stay mainly east of the Mississippi River. When there's not rain, it'll be cloudy. Highs stay in the lower 70s.

Highs are stuck in the 60s Saturday, and scattered showers are possible with the higher chance coming toward evening. With a front hanging out in or near the area, we'll have to keep a chance of showers and storms going right through Wednesday. Much cooler weather hits us at the end of next week.