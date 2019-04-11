Thursday's rain was dirty - why?

We had a number of people notice their cars were surprisingly dirty or dusty after the rain ended on Thursday.

Every raindrop condenses onto a tiny piece of dust, dirt, salt, or things like that. But in this case, there's an awful lot of that dust or dirt being left behind after the rain evaporates.

It seems that the strong, dynamic storm system moving across the region may have pulled in quite a bit of dirt and dust from the southern United States as it was forming, then lofted it into the clouds. As precipitation fell, the dust and dirt did, too.