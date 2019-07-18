Thursday marks one years since Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance

Thursday marks a year since a University of Iowa student disappeared while on a jog in her hometown of Brooklyn. Search crews and volunteers would spend weeks looking for Mollie Tibbetts.

Her disappearance quickly became a national story. The 20-year-old would have been a junior at the University of Iowa.

Investigators found her body in a cornfield in rural Poweshiek County on August 21.

The man who is now charged in her death led investigators to Tibbetts' body.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 25, is charged with murder in Tibbetts' death. Investigators said he followed Tibbetts in his car while she was jogging, but panicked and got mad when she threatened to call the police.

Rivera claims he blacked out and doesn't recall what happened.

An autopsy found Tibbetts died from multiple stab wounds.

Rivera's trial is set for Nov. 12 in Woodbury County. He faces life in prison. His trial was previously scheduled to start in September, but a judge delayed the start of it in June 2019.

Rivera's attorneys claim that he was not read his Miranda rights prior to an interview and any statements he made during that time were involuntary.